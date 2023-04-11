The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • Garcia has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this year (50.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) makes the start for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
