On Tuesday, Marcus Semien (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien is batting .209 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Semien has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 10 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In three games this year (30.0%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2) starts for the Royals, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9).
