Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
- In 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Royals are sending Keller (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
