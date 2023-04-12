On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Brad Keller

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has five doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .261.

Lowe enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286.

This season, Lowe has tallied at least one hit in nine of 11 games (81.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (63.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

