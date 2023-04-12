Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has five doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .261.
- Lowe enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286.
- This season, Lowe has tallied at least one hit in nine of 11 games (81.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (63.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Keller (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
