The New Orleans Pelicans (42-40) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they ready for an opportunity to win a spot in the playoffs in a play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Pelicans suffered a 113-108 loss to the Timberwolves. In the Pelicans' loss, Brandon Ingram led the way with a team-high 42 points (adding 12 rebounds and seven assists).

The Thunder took care of business in their last game 115-100 against the Grizzlies on Sunday. Jared Butler scored 25 points in the Thunder's victory, leading the team.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Questionable Ankle 6.8 5.4 1.8 Zion Williamson PF Out Hamstring 26 7 4.6 Jose Alvarado PG Out Tibia 9 2.3 3

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Knee 8.1 4.7 1.9

Pelicans vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Pelicans Season Insights

The Pelicans score 114.4 points per game, only two fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.

New Orleans is 27-7 when scoring more than 116.4 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Pelicans have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 117 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 114.4 they've put up over the course of this season.

New Orleans connects on 11 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (15th in the NBA). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.2 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and sixth in the league defensively with 109.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are five more points than the 112.5 the Pelicans give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Oklahoma City is 31-22.

Over their previous 10 games, the Thunder are posting 116.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 117.5.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.9. It shoots 35.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.8%.

The Thunder's 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 111.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in the league.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -5.5 227

