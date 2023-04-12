Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB action with 13 total home runs.

Texas ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .423.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.252).

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.0 runs per game (66 total).

The Rangers' .320 on-base percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.1 times per game to rank eighth in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.40 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.204).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Eovaldi is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/7/2023 Cubs L 2-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Marcus Stroman 4/8/2023 Cubs L 10-3 Away Martín Pérez Justin Steele 4/9/2023 Cubs W 8-2 Away Jon Gray Jameson Taillon 4/10/2023 Royals W 11-2 Home Andrew Heaney Zack Greinke 4/11/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/12/2023 Royals - Home Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/14/2023 Astros - Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros - Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals - Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals - Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller

