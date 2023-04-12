(3-9) will go head to head against the (7-4) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 8:05 PM ET. Currently stuck at 9 strikeouts, Brad Keller will be looking to tally his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +135 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs Keller - KC (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (25%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

