Having won four straight, the Dallas Stars visit the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

You can tune in on TNT to see the Stars play the Blues.

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (275 total, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 35 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 80 46 60 106 64 60 0% Joe Pavelski 80 27 49 76 55 31 53.1% Jamie Benn 80 33 42 75 46 53 60% Roope Hintz 71 36 38 74 37 24 51.7% Miro Heiskanen 77 11 60 71 63 50 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 292 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Blues' 258 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) during that stretch.

Blues Key Players