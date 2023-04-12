After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brad Keller) at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.

Jankowski has had a base hit in three of six games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

In three games this year, Jankowski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

