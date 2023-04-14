Josh Jung -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .286.

Jung has gotten a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (36.4%).

He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five games this year (45.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings