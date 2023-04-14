The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .260.
  • Lowe is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in eight games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
