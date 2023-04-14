Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has five doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .260.
- Lowe is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven in a run in eight games this season (66.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garcia (0-1) pitches for the Astros to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
