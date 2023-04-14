Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (6-7) will face off against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers (7-5) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, April 14. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +140. An 8.5-run total is listed in the game.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (1-1, 2.53 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 2-3 record (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Rangers have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Rangers this season with a +140 moneyline set for this game.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) Adolis García 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

