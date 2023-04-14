Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 9.7% less often than the Thunder (47-34-1) this year.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Minnesota (9-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40.9%) than Oklahoma City (16-9-1) does as the underdog (61.5%).
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 21-18, while the Thunder are 22-30 as moneyline underdogs.
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- On offense, Minnesota is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 115.8 points per contest at the other end (18th-ranked).
- So far this year, the Timberwolves rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.2 per game.
- The Timberwolves are making 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
- Of the shots taken by Minnesota in 2022-23, 61.9% of them have been two-pointers (71.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.1% have been from beyond three-point land (28.4%).
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).
- The Thunder are 21st in the league in assists (24.4 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.
- Oklahoma City attempts 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.
