The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -5.5 228.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • In 42 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 total points.
  • Minnesota has an average total of 231.6 in its games this year, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Timberwolves have a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has won 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Minnesota has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Timberwolves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points in 51 of 82 games this season.
  • Oklahoma City's average game total this season has been 233.9, 5.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Oklahoma City has compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread.
  • The Thunder have been underdogs in 52 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (42.3%) in those contests.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 20 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Timberwolves 42 51.2% 115.8 233.3 115.8 232.2 231.1
Thunder 51 62.2% 117.5 233.3 116.4 232.2 230.8

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.
  • In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (17-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (21-20-0).
  • The Timberwolves score 115.8 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 116.4 points, it is 22-12 against the spread and 22-12 overall.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Over its past 10 contests, Oklahoma City has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.
  • In their past 10 games, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
  • Against the spread, Oklahoma City has had better results on the road (24-17-0) than at home (23-17-0).
  • The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 115.8 points, Oklahoma City is 29-13 against the spread and 28-15 overall.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 38-43 9-14 37-45
Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Point Insights

Timberwolves Thunder
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
22-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 29-13
22-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 28-15
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
27-20
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-9
32-16
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-11

