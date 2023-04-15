76ers vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be eyeing a win against Brooklyn Nets.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.
76ers vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-8.5)
|214.5
|-365
|+300
|BetMGM
|76ers (-8.5)
|214.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|76ers (-8.5)
|215
|-400
|+280
|Tipico
|76ers (-8.5)
|214.5
|-360
|+300
76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The 76ers average 115.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
- The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).
- The teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 14.1 more points than this game's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 223.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
- Brooklyn has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.
76ers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Joel Embiid
|33.5
|-110
|33.1
|James Harden
|20.5
|-120
|21.0
|Tyrese Maxey
|19.5
|-110
|20.3
|Tobias Harris
|13.5
|+100
|14.7
|De'Anthony Melton
|8.5
|-105
|10.1
