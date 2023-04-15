Cavaliers vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better tally than the Knicks have recorded (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland sports a top-five defense this year, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.
- The Cavaliers are delivering 24.9 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA with 11.6 three-pointers per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
- Cleveland is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 62.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 37.1% of its shots (and 27.9% of the team's buckets).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is 11th in the NBA in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.1).
- This season the Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, New York has taken 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.
