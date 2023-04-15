Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-5.5
|216.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 44 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 216.5 points.
- Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been favored 64 times and won 47, or 73.4%, of those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played 61 games this season that ended with a combined score above 216.5 points.
- New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|44
|53.7%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220.0
|Knicks
|61
|74.4%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
- The Cavaliers record only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Knicks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).
- The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).
- New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|20-10
|40-42
|Knicks
|46-36
|4-5
|44-38
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|112.3
|116
|25
|11
|28-17
|37-25
|33-12
|39-23
|106.9
|113.1
|1
|12
|39-23
|32-10
|48-14
|34-8
