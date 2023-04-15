The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • In 44 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 216.5 points.
  • Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has been favored 64 times and won 47, or 73.4%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has played 61 games this season that ended with a combined score above 216.5 points.
  • New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0
Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.
  • The Cavaliers record only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
  • Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Knicks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).
  • The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).
  • New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

