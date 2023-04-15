The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 44 of 82 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 216.5 points.

Cleveland's contests this year have an average point total of 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

This season, Cleveland has been favored 64 times and won 47, or 73.4%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 61 games this season that ended with a combined score above 216.5 points.

New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 46-36-0 ATS this year.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220.0 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total four times.

Against the spread, Cleveland has played better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers record only 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Cleveland is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Knicks have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, New York has had better results on the road (27-14-0) than at home (19-22-0).

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).

New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

