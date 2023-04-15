The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Boston has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Atlanta has put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.

When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

