Celtics vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.
Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|231.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Boston has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.
- Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Atlanta has put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
- The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|49
|59.8%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
- The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
- When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
