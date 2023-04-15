The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have gone over 231.5 combined points in 38 of 82 games this season.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this season is 229.4, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Boston has won 52, or 71.2%, of the 73 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Boston has a record of 11-7, a 61.1% win rate, when it's favored by -500 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score over 231.5 points.
  • Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, Atlanta has put together a 36-46-0 record against the spread.
  • The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have gone 8-2 in their past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allow.
  • When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

