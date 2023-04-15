Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .294 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers in his last outings.
- Heim has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Brown (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.