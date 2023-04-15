The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 2-for-5 last time out, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .294 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
  • Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers in his last outings.
  • Heim has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Heim has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (44.4%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending Brown (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.