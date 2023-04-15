When the Houston Astros (6-8) and Texas Rangers (8-5) meet at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, April 15, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the Rangers will send Jon Gray to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Rangers have +150 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Astros game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $25.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have gone 2-2 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Astros have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rangers have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Rangers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.