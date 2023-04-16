Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Sunday, Bubba Thompson (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .250 with three doubles and a triple.
- Thompson has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Thompson has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three of six games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, one per game).
- Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th.
