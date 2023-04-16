The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .188 with .
  • Duran has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
  • Duran has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 1
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Valdez (1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5).
