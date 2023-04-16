Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .188 with .
- Duran has gotten a hit in three of eight games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- Duran has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Valdez (1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (1.89), 41st in WHIP (1.211), and 46th in K/9 (8.5).
