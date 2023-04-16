On Sunday, Leody Taveras (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Leody Taveras At The Plate (2022)

Taveras hit .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Taveras picked up a base hit in 58 out of 99 games last season (58.6%), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (22.2%).

In five of 99 games last year, he hit a long ball (5.1%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Taveras picked up an RBI in 22 games last year out of 99 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He crossed the plate in 34 of 99 games last year (34.3%), including scoring more than once in 5.1% of his games (five times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 45 .270 AVG .252 .318 OBP .299 .396 SLG .335 13 XBH 8 3 HR 2 18 RBI 16 41/11 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 4 Home Away 50 GP 49 31 (62.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (55.1%) 11 (22.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (22.4%) 18 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (32.7%) 3 (6.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (4.1%) 12 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (20.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)