The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 52 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 3.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have gone 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.

Minnesota's outings this season have a 231.6-point average over/under, 7.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Minnesota has compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 1-3 when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.

In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves give up.

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Timberwolves have gone over the total four times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).

The Timberwolves' 115.8 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

