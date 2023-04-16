Sunday's game that pits the Houston Astros (7-8) versus the Texas Rangers (8-6) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 16.

The Houston Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (1-1, 1.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (1-1, 8.22 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rangers have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on Texas this season with a +165 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Texas is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (75 total runs).

The Rangers have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.

