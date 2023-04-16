The Houston Astros (7-8) and the Texas Rangers (8-6) will clash on Sunday, April 16 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez getting the ball for the Astros and Andrew Heaney toeing the rubber for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+165). The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (1-1, 1.89 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (1-1, 8.22 ERA)

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been victorious in two of the five contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Josh Jung 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

