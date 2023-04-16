Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Framber Valdez) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .135 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Grossman has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Astros are sending Valdez (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 1.89 ERA ranks 20th, 1.211 WHIP ranks 41st, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
