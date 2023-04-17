After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .150 with .

Duran has gotten a hit in three of nine games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Duran has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

