After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .291 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Jung is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Jung has gotten at least one hit in 78.6% of his games this season (11 of 14), with more than one hit five times (35.7%).

In 14 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 42.9% of his games this season (six of 14), he has scored, and in three of those games (21.4%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings