The Texas Rangers (9-6) will look to Nate Lowe when they visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-12) at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The total for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom - TEX (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Rangers and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (-225), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-1 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (25%) in those games.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Josh Jung 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +500 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.