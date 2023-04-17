On Monday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in five games this season (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this year (23.1%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 21 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Lyles (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8).
