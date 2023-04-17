The Golden State Warriors are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -2.5 239.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State and its opponents have gone over 239.5 combined points in 34 of 82 games this season.

Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 3.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Warriors have a 39-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has won 37, or 62.7%, of the 59 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Golden State has won 35 of its 53 games, or 66%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Warriors, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 238.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this year.

The Kings have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Sacramento has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 34 41.5% 118.9 239.6 117.1 235.2 233.5 Kings 36 43.9% 120.7 239.6 118.1 235.2 236

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Five of Warriors' past 10 games have hit the over.

Golden State has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 27 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Warriors score 118.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

Golden State is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Kings have hit the over in three of their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits

Warriors and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 39-43 27-26 45-37 Kings 45-37 18-12 40-42

Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 120.7 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 29-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-15 34-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 40-9 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 34-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-11 39-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-12

