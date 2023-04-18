The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI), battle starting pitcher Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.
  • Garcia has had a hit in eight of 15 games this season (53.3%), including multiple hits three times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 53.3% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In eight games this season (53.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Royals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Keller (2-1) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
