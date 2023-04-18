The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Cavaliers' .524 mark (43-38-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Cleveland is 19-9-1 against the spread compared to the 3-4-2 ATS record New York racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Cleveland does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season while the Knicks have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland sports a top-five defense this season, ranking best in the league with 106.9 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 25th with 112.3 points scored per contest.

The Cavaliers are averaging 24.9 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 11.6 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

In terms of shot breakdown, Cleveland has taken 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.1% of the team's baskets) and 37.1% from beyond the arc (27.9%).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York puts up 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the NBA offensively and 12th on defense.

The Knicks are third-worst in the league in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

New York takes 60% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.1% are 3-pointers.

