On Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has while batting .150.

In three of nine games this year, Duran got a hit, but only one each time.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Duran has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings