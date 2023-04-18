The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals will send Nathan Eovaldi and Brad Keller, respectively, to the mound when the two squads play on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Rangers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers covered the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (6-3).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has gone 6-3 (66.7%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Texas has played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-6-0).

The Rangers have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they covered.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-3 4-3 4-2 6-4 8-5 2-1

