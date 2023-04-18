Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (10-6) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +105 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-2, 6.32 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and Royals game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Nate Lowe hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won six of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 6-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (23.5%) in those games.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Josh Jung 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.