After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Robbie Grossman and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brad Keller) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .159 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in six of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this year (21.4%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Royals will send Keller (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 25th in WHIP (1.118), and 31st in K/9 (8.5).
