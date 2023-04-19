After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .200 with .
  • Duran has picked up a hit in four games this season (40.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
  • Duran has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.88 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went five innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 7.88 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.