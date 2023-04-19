Jonah Heim -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is batting .286 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Heim has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this year, with more than one hit in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 33.3% of his games this year, Heim has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in five games this year (41.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

