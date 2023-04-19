The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 with the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers beat the Grizzlies 128-112 on Sunday when they last played. Rui Hachimura led the way with a team-leading 29 points in the win for the Lakers, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 points in the loss for the Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The 117.2 points per game the Lakers record are just 4.2 more points than the Grizzlies allow (113).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Lakers have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 123.2 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 117.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents (12.5). It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.4%.

The Lakers put up 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in the league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 116.6 points, Memphis is 34-7.

The Grizzlies are compiling 118.2 points per game over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 116.9.

Memphis knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.5%.

The Grizzlies average 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in league), and concede 108.3 points per 100 possessions (second in NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1 226

