Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (11-6) against the Kansas City Royals (4-14) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 19.

The Kansas City Royals will give the nod to Brady Singer (1-1, 7.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Martin Perez (2-1, 2.87 ERA).

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rangers have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rangers have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Texas has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in the majors, scoring 5.9 runs per game (100 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

