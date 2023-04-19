Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 20 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Texas is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking second with 100 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an OBP of .319 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Rangers are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

Texas has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Texas has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Rangers have a combined 1.199 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Martin Perez (2-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

Perez will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Martín Pérez Luis Garcia 4/15/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Jon Gray Hunter Brown 4/16/2023 Astros W 9-1 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 4/17/2023 Royals W 4-0 Away Jacob deGrom Jordan Lyles 4/18/2023 Royals W 12-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Brad Keller 4/19/2023 Royals - Away Martín Pérez Brady Singer 4/21/2023 Athletics - Home Jon Gray Shintaro Fujinami 4/22/2023 Athletics - Home Andrew Heaney Shintaro Fujinami 4/23/2023 Athletics - Home Jacob deGrom JP Sears 4/24/2023 Reds - Away Nathan Eovaldi - 4/25/2023 Reds - Away Martín Pérez Graham Ashcraft

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.