Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX. The Wild lead the series 1-0.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Stars look to defeat the the Wild on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX

ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSW, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL 12/4/2022 Stars Wild 6-5 (F/SO) MIN

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league play.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 15 goals (1.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 219 goals given up (2.7 per game) is sixth in the NHL.

The Wild's 239 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players