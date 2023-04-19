After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple and four walks.

Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings