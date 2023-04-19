After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .333 with three doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • Jankowski has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
  • He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Singer makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.88 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 7.88, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
