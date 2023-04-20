How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs ready for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN. The Lightning are ahead in the series 1-0.
Watch ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN to catch the action as the Maple Leafs and Lightning take the ice.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUN
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/18/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|7-3 TB
|4/11/2023
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 TOR
|12/20/2022
|Maple Leafs
|Lightning
|4-1 TOR
|12/3/2022
|Lightning
|Maple Leafs
|4-3 (F/OT) TB
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Maple Leafs are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Maple Leafs have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.
- With 280 goals (3.4 per game), the Lightning have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that stretch.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|31
|80
|111
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|50
|44
|94
|45
|51
|50.5%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|33
|51
|84
|54
|26
|53.8%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|28
|37
|65
|54
|40
|50%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
