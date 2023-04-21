On Friday, Jonah Heim (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Royals.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim has two doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .304.
  • Heim has had a hit in nine of 13 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits five times (38.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Heim has driven home a run in five games this year (38.5%), including more than one RBI in 30.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 34 total home runs at a rate of 1.8 per game (most in baseball).
  • Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.