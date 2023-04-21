The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung leads Texas with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .284 with six walks and 12 runs scored.

Jung enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

In 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%) Jung has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.

Jung has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings