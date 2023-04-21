Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .293 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSSWX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung leads Texas with an OBP of .342 this season while batting .284 with six walks and 12 runs scored.
- Jung enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with one homer.
- In 14 of 17 games this year (82.4%) Jung has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Jung has driven in a run in five games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.71 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.