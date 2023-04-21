On Friday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSSWX

BSSWX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .253.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Lowe has had at least one RBI in 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings