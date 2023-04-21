On Friday, Nate Lowe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: BSSWX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .253.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Lowe has had at least one RBI in 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.1 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.71).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (34 total, 1.8 per game).
  • Sears (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.60 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.