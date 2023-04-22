Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and 15 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has a double, four home runs and five walks while hitting .208.
- Garcia has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).
- In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 61.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 11 games this season (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.53 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.8 per game).
- Fujinami gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 11.37, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
