On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with three home runs, two walks and 15 RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Shintaro Fujinami. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Athletics Starter: Shintaro Fujinami

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has a double, four home runs and five walks while hitting .208.

Garcia has had a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits three times (16.7%).

In 22.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 61.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 11 games this season (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings